Beckley Waves—a psychedelic venture studio—co-founds or partners with early-stage teams working to provide safe and legal access to new psychedelic medicines and mental health solutions.

The Trip Report by Beckley Waves is for people who are curious, fascinated, excited, concerned, and hopeful about legal psychedelics in healthcare, spirituality, and society.

Psychedelic science, business, and policy are undergoing a major acceleration. The most prestigious academic institutions are launching psychedelic science centers, investment into psychedelic businesses has surpassed $2 billion, and many states and cities are undoing restrictive drug policy laws.

Psychedelics enable fantastic exploration of one’s mind and are increasingly shown to improve mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, and addictions and are regularly touted as some of the most important and meaningful experiences of people’s lives.

We aim to dive deep into these topics and share what we learn to catalog and attempt to understand the fascinating dynamics, complexities, challenges, and opportunities.

