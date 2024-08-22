The Trip Report by Beckley Waves

Ep #30 Nick Gillespie: Reflection on the FDA’s Rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy
Ep #30 Nick Gillespie: Reflection on the FDA's Rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy
  
Zach Haigney
Nick Gillespie
1:01:05
The Four Factors of Rejection
Making Sense of the Senseless
  
Zach Haigney
Katelin Jabbari
Special Dispatch: FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA Assisted Therapy Application
A conversation with Carlene MacMillan, MD
  
Zach Haigney
Carlene MacMillan, MD
44:38
#29 Dr. Selma Holden MD: All Eyes on the FDA
Today, we are speaking with Dr.
  
Zach Haigney
48:26
The Clinic of the future Part III: Experiential Medicine
Enumerating the Meta-Paradigm
  
Zach Haigney

July 2024

#28 East Forest: Music for Mushrooms
#28 East Forest: Music for Mushrooms
  
Zach Haigney
38:09
The Clinic of the Future Part II: The Relational
Prioritizing the Relational with Communities of Practice
  
Zach Haigney
#27 Joanna Kempner: Psychedelic Outlaws
#27 Joanna Kempner: Psychedelic Outlaws
  
Zach Haigney
Joanna Kempner
1:03:49
The Clinic of the Future
Relational. Experiential. Energetic. Metabolic.
  
Zach Haigney
June 2024

#26 Brandon Kapelow: ‘An Act of Service’- A Journey Through PTSD and Ketamine Therapy
#26 Brandon Kapelow: 'An Act of Service'- A Journey Through PTSD and Ketamine Therapy
  
Zach Haigney
54:39
PTSD: Current Treatments & Future Research
PTSD: Current Treatments & Future Research
The collective sentiment following the now infamous FDA ADCOM meeting about Lykos Therapeutic's Midomafetamine Assisted-Therapy (AKA MDMA…
  
Zach Haigney
#25 Christof Koch: Exploring Consciousness and Perception
#25 Christof Koch: Exploring Consciousness and Perception
  
Zach Haigney
1:09:35
