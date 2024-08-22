The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
Ep #30 Nick Gillespie: Reflection on the FDA’s Rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy
Welcome to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio.
Aug 22
•
Zach Haigney
and
Nick Gillespie
2
Ep #30 Nick Gillespie: Reflection on the FDA’s Rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy
www.thetripreport.com
1:01:05
The Four Factors of Rejection
Making Sense of the Senseless
Aug 16
•
Zach Haigney
and
Katelin Jabbari
9
The Four Factors of Rejection
www.thetripreport.com
Special Dispatch: FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA Assisted Therapy Application
A conversation with Carlene MacMillan, MD
Aug 13
•
Zach Haigney
and
Carlene MacMillan, MD
2
Special Dispatch: FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA Assisted Therapy Application
www.thetripreport.com
#29 Dr. Selma Holden MD: All Eyes on the FDA
Today, we are speaking with Dr.
Aug 8
•
Zach Haigney
1
#29 Dr. Selma Holden MD: All Eyes on the FDA
www.thetripreport.com
The Clinic of the future Part III: Experiential Medicine
Enumerating the Meta-Paradigm
Aug 2
•
Zach Haigney
5
The Clinic of the future Part III: Experiential Medicine
www.thetripreport.com
July 2024
#28 East Forest: Music for Mushrooms
Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio.
Jul 25
•
Zach Haigney
3
#28 East Forest: Music for Mushrooms
www.thetripreport.com
The Clinic of the Future Part II: The Relational
Prioritizing the Relational with Communities of Practice
Jul 21
•
Zach Haigney
5
The Clinic of the Future Part II: The Relational
www.thetripreport.com
#27 Joanna Kempner: Psychedelic Outlaws
Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio.
Jul 11
•
Zach Haigney
and
Joanna Kempner
3
#27 Joanna Kempner: Psychedelic Outlaws
www.thetripreport.com
The Clinic of the Future
Relational. Experiential. Energetic. Metabolic.
Jul 5
•
Zach Haigney
9
The Clinic of the Future
www.thetripreport.com
June 2024
#26 Brandon Kapelow: ‘An Act of Service’- A Journey Through PTSD and Ketamine Therapy
Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio.
Jun 27
•
Zach Haigney
3
#26 Brandon Kapelow: ‘An Act of Service’- A Journey Through PTSD and Ketamine Therapy
www.thetripreport.com
PTSD: Current Treatments & Future Research
The collective sentiment following the now infamous FDA ADCOM meeting about Lykos Therapeutic’s Midomafetamine Assisted-Therapy (AKA MDMA…
Jun 21
•
Zach Haigney
6
PTSD: Current Treatments & Future Research
www.thetripreport.com
#25 Christof Koch: Exploring Consciousness and Perception
Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio
Jun 13
•
Zach Haigney
1
#25 Christof Koch: Exploring Consciousness and Perception
www.thetripreport.com
