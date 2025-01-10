The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
#39 Gabe Charalambides: Psychedelic Entrepreneurship
#39 Gabe Charalambides: Psychedelic Entrepreneurship

Zach Haigney
Jan 10, 2025
Transcript

Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves.

Today, I am speaking with Gabe Charalambides, a former aerospace engineer turned mental health and psychedelic entrepreneur.

Gabe is the founder of Odyssey, a pioneering organization offering psilocybin-assisted retreats and private sessions under Oregon’s psilocybin legalization framework.

Gabe’s journey began in the world of aerospace engineering, where he spent years designing cutting-edge technology. However, his personal experiences with meditation, Buddhism, and psychedelics opened a new path—one focused on exploring the human mind and fostering healing through intentional psychedelic experiences.

With Odyssey, Gabe has created a platform that combines deep respect for tradition with an evidence-based, accessible approach to psilocybin therapy.

In this conversation, we discuss:

  • Gabe’s evolution from aerospace engineer to mental health entrepreneur

  • The founding story and ethos behind Odyssey

  • Insights into running psilocybin-assisted retreats in Oregon under its novel legislative framework

  • The interplay between psychedelics, meditation, and neuroplasticity

  • The unique challenges and opportunities in tailoring retreats for specific needs, from bereavement to leadership development

  • And much more.

And now, I bring you my conversation with Gabe Charalambides.

The Trip Report is a podcast and newsletter about the business, science, and policy developments of the evolving psychedelic field. While the main organizing theme is psychedelics, it is really about the many different domains that are converging to bring about this field and the assembly of what many believe to be a “New Paradigm” in science, medicine, and our understanding of the human experience. Our goal is to foster an educated and informed psychedelic ecosystem, and to do that, we will feature in-depth conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance.
