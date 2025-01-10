39 Gabe Charalambides: Psychedelic Entrepreneurship

Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves.

Today, I am speaking with Gabe Charalambides, a former aerospace engineer turned mental health and psychedelic entrepreneur.

Gabe is the founder of Odyssey, a pioneering organization offering psilocybin-assisted retreats and private sessions under Oregon’s psilocybin legalization framework.

Gabe’s journey began in the world of aerospace engineering, where he spent years designing cutting-edge technology. However, his personal experiences with meditation, Buddhism, and psychedelics opened a new path—one focused on exploring the human mind and fostering healing through intentional psychedelic experiences.

With Odyssey, Gabe has created a platform that combines deep respect for tradition with an evidence-based, accessible approach to psilocybin therapy.

In this conversation, we discuss:

Gabe’s evolution from aerospace engineer to mental health entrepreneur

The founding story and ethos behind Odyssey

Insights into running psilocybin-assisted retreats in Oregon under its novel legislative framework

The interplay between psychedelics, meditation, and neuroplasticity

The unique challenges and opportunities in tailoring retreats for specific needs, from bereavement to leadership development

And much more.

And now, I bring you my conversation with Gabe Charalambides.

