Special Dispatch: Regulatory Plasticity with Matt Zorn

a production of Beckley Waves.

Today, I am speaking with Matt Zorn, a litigator and partner at Yetter Coleman.

With a practice spanning antitrust, competition, IP, and a deep focus on controlled substances and drug regulation, Matt brings a unique perspective to the shifting landscape of drug policy and health agency reform.

What makes this discussion especially relevant today is the backdrop of the recent political realignment in the U.S., with RFK Jr.’s role within a Trump administration and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative looming over the political landscape.

As a result, we find ourselves at a unique inflection point to reassess drug policy and, perhaps, a pivotal moment of mental health, psychedelics, and regulatory processes.

Matt’s insights don’t shy away from the complex history and challenges facing the psychedelic movement and broader healthcare reform. He argues that the FDA’s structure itself may not be fit for purpose in modern mental health treatment.

In our conversation, we explore:

The origins and inefficiencies of current drug regulation processes.

Why the Controlled Substances Act and FDA efficacy requirements may hinder real-world applications.

How reforming clinical trial processes or even fundamentally changing statutory requirements could reshape the space.

Concrete ideas for reforming the system, including lessons drawn from MDMA’s recent regulatory struggles.

How drug development pathways intertwine with controlled substances law, patent incentives, and the broader economic landscape of pharmaceuticals.

Without further ado, I bring you my conversation with Matt Zorn.

