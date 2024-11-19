The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
The Trip Report
Special Dispatch: Regulatory Plasticity with Matt Zorn
Special Dispatch: Regulatory Plasticity with Matt Zorn

Zach Haigney
Nov 19, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to another Special Dispatch from The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves

Today, I am speaking with Matt Zorn, a litigator and partner at Yetter Coleman.

With a practice spanning antitrust, competition, IP, and a deep focus on controlled substances and drug regulation, Matt brings a unique perspective to the shifting landscape of drug policy and health agency reform.

What makes this discussion especially relevant today is the backdrop of the recent political realignment in the U.S., with RFK Jr.’s role within a Trump administration and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative looming over the political landscape.

As a result, we find ourselves at a unique inflection point to reassess drug policy and, perhaps, a pivotal moment of mental health, psychedelics, and regulatory processes.

Matt’s insights don’t shy away from the complex history and challenges facing the psychedelic movement and broader healthcare reform. He argues that the FDA’s structure itself may not be fit for purpose in modern mental health treatment.

In our conversation, we explore:

  • The origins and inefficiencies of current drug regulation processes.

  • Why the Controlled Substances Act and FDA efficacy requirements may hinder real-world applications.

  • How reforming clinical trial processes or even fundamentally changing statutory requirements could reshape the space.

  • Concrete ideas for reforming the system, including lessons drawn from MDMA’s recent regulatory struggles.

  • How drug development pathways intertwine with controlled substances law, patent incentives, and the broader economic landscape of pharmaceuticals.

Without further ado, I bring you my conversation with Matt Zorn.

Credits:

Theme music by MANCHO Sounds, Mixed and Mastered by Rollin Weary

The Trip Report is a podcast and newsletter about the business, science, and policy developments of the evolving psychedelic field. While the main organizing theme is psychedelics, it is really about the many different domains that are converging to bring about this field and the assembly of what many believe to be a “New Paradigm” in science, medicine, and our understanding of the human experience. Our goal is to foster an educated and informed psychedelic ecosystem, and to do that, we will feature in-depth conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance.
