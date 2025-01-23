40 Tom Morgan: Dark Night of the Soul and the Future of Intelligence

Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves.

Today, we’re speaking with Tom Morgan, a writer, thinker, and founder of Leading Edge, a community dedicated to exploring human transformation and the evolution of intelligence.

Tom’s journey began on the trading floors of Wall Street, where he built a successful career in finance before experiencing a profound and disorienting shift in consciousness—a spontaneous spiritual awakening that forced him to reconsider everything he knew about reality, mental health, and human intelligence.

His work synthesizes ideas from complexity theory, depth psychology, neuroscience, and spiritual traditions to explore how individuals and society at large can transition toward what he calls attractor intelligence—a hidden force guiding us toward wholeness and complexity.

In this conversation, we discuss:

The role of spontaneous spiritual experiences in modern life

The overlap between mental illness and spiritual crisis

The risks of meditation, psychedelics, and other psychotechnologies

His experience with the "Dark Night of the Soul" and how he emerged stronger

The founding of Leading Edge and its mission to support high-agency individuals in personal transformation

How the left and right hemispheres of the brain influence culture, capitalism, and our understanding of intelligence

And much more.

And now, I bring you my conversation with Tom Morgan.

Listen to the episode on Substack , Spotify , Google or Apple .

