The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
The Trip Report
#40 Tom Morgan: Dark Night of the Soul and the Future of Intelligence
3
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:55
-57:55

#40 Tom Morgan: Dark Night of the Soul and the Future of Intelligence

Zach Haigney
and
Tom Morgan
Jan 23, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves.

Today, we’re speaking with Tom Morgan, a writer, thinker, and founder of Leading Edge, a community dedicated to exploring human transformation and the evolution of intelligence.

Tom’s journey began on the trading floors of Wall Street, where he built a successful career in finance before experiencing a profound and disorienting shift in consciousness—a spontaneous spiritual awakening that forced him to reconsider everything he knew about reality, mental health, and human intelligence.

His work synthesizes ideas from complexity theory, depth psychology, neuroscience, and spiritual traditions to explore how individuals and society at large can transition toward what he calls attractor intelligence—a hidden force guiding us toward wholeness and complexity.

In this conversation, we discuss:

  • The role of spontaneous spiritual experiences in modern life

  • The overlap between mental illness and spiritual crisis

  • The risks of meditation, psychedelics, and other psychotechnologies

  • His experience with the "Dark Night of the Soul" and how he emerged stronger

  • The founding of Leading Edge and its mission to support high-agency individuals in personal transformation

  • How the left and right hemispheres of the brain influence culture, capitalism, and our understanding of intelligence

  • And much more.

And now, I bring you my conversation with Tom Morgan.

Listen to the episode on Substack, Spotify, Google or Apple.

Credits:

Discussion about this podcast

The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
The Trip Report
The Trip Report is a podcast and newsletter about the business, science, and policy developments of the evolving psychedelic field. While the main organizing theme is psychedelics, it is really about the many different domains that are converging to bring about this field and the assembly of what many believe to be a “New Paradigm” in science, medicine, and our understanding of the human experience. Our goal is to foster an educated and informed psychedelic ecosystem, and to do that, we will feature in-depth conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Zach Haigney
Tom Morgan
Writes The Leading Edge Subscribe
Recent Episodes
#39 Gabe Charalambides: Psychedelic Entrepreneurship
  Zach Haigney
#38 Hailey Gilmore: The Complexity of Psychedelic Science
  Zach Haigney
#37 Dr. James Cooke: The Dawn of Mind: How Matter Became Conscious and Alive
  Zach Haigney
#36 Dillan DiNardo: Engineering Consciousness with Psychedelics and AI
  Zach Haigney
Special Dispatch: Regulatory Plasticity with Matt Zorn
  Zach Haigney
Special Dispatch: An Election Retrospective with Nick Gillespie
  Zach Haigney and Nick Gillespie
#35 Lucia Huang: Innovative Solutions in Neuropsychiatry
  Zach Haigney