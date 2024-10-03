The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
#33 Rock Feilding-Mellen: Building the Future of the Psychedelic Field
#33 Rock Feilding-Mellen: Building the Future of the Psychedelic Field

Zach Haigney
Oct 03, 2024
Transcript

Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio.

Over the past year, we’ve spoken with researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, and practitioners who are pioneering new paths in the world of psychedelics and mental health. 

After over thirty episodes of The Trip Report Podcast, I figured it was time to give a peek behind the scenes of Beckley Waves and our work to support the developing field.

To that end, today, I am speaking with Rock Feilding-Mellen, a co-founder and partner at Beckley Waves.

In this episode, we’ll pull back the curtain on our ongoing projects, the ups and downs of building in a young and misunderstood industry, and the vision that drives our work to create meaningful change in this emerging field.

In this conversation, we discuss:

  • Amanda Feilding and her pioneering work to support psychedelic science and drug policy reform through the Beckley Foundation

  • The origin story of Beckley Waves and its mission to develop a new paradigm of care delivery in the field of psychedelics.

  • Rock's personal journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy and how it shaped his vision for integrating these practices into mainstream healthcare.

  • The crucial role of supportive care in psychedelic therapy, emphasizing the importance of preparation, integration, and ongoing support.

  • The Beckley Waves family of companies including Beckley Retreats, Beckley Academy, and the recent acquisition of Nue Life.

  • The challenges and opportunities of building care delivery infrastructure for a future that includes psychedelics as a key tool for healing and thriving.

And now, I bring you my conversation with Rock Feilding-Mellen.

Listen to the episode on Substack, Spotify, Google or Apple.

Credits:

Theme music by MANCHO Sounds, Mixed and Mastered by Rollin Weary

The Trip Report is a podcast and newsletter about the business, science, and policy developments of the evolving psychedelic field. While the main organizing theme is psychedelics, it is really about the many different domains that are converging to bring about this field and the assembly of what many believe to be a “New Paradigm” in science, medicine, and our understanding of the human experience. Our goal is to foster an educated and informed psychedelic ecosystem, and to do that, we will feature in-depth conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance.
