35 Lucia Huang: Innovative Solutions in Neuropsychiatry

Happy Halloween! 🎃

Welcome back to The Trip Report, a production of Beckley Waves.

In this episode, we’re joined by Lucia Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of Osmind, a mental health startup that seeks to transform psychiatry by supporting clinicians with a novel treatment and research platform that streamlines measurement-based care.

Measurement-based care in mental health is a clinical approach that relies on systematically tracking and analyzing patient-reported outcomes and objective data to guide treatment decisions.

In measurement-based care, symptoms, such as mood, sleep, and other physical health indicators, are monitored over time. This continuous feedback allows clinicians to personalize care, adjust treatments as needed, and make data-driven decisions to improve outcomes. However, streamlining this process has been a challenge.

Osmind sees to make this process easier for the field of psychiatry as they adopt innovative treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Spravato, ketamine and other emerging tools.

In our conversation, we explore:

The founding story of Osmind and the inspiration drawn from Lucia’s own life and career in healthcare

How interventional psychiatry is poised to change the landscape of mental health treatment

The promise and challenges of incorporating biomarkers and real-world evidence into psychiatric care

And her vision for a future where psychiatry embraces precision medicine and autonomy for clinicians

And now, I bring you my conversation with Lucia Huang.

Share The Trip Report by Beckley Waves

Interested in working with The Trip Report or Beckley Waves? Get in touch!

We’re always looking for passionate individuals and organizations to collaborate.

If you're interested in joining us on this journey, please contact us to explore potential partnerships, investment, and consulting opportunities or to learn more about our work.

Listen to the episode on Substack , Spotify , Google or Apple .

Credits:

Theme music by MANCHO Sounds, Mixed and Mastered by Rollin Weary