The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
The Trip Report
#35 Lucia Huang: Innovative Solutions in Neuropsychiatry
0:00
-47:12

#35 Lucia Huang: Innovative Solutions in Neuropsychiatry

Zach Haigney
Oct 31, 2024
Share
Transcript

Happy Halloween! 🎃

Welcome back to The Trip Report, a production of Beckley Waves.

In this episode, we’re joined by Lucia Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of Osmind, a mental health startup that seeks to transform psychiatry by supporting clinicians with a novel treatment and research platform that streamlines measurement-based care.

Measurement-based care in mental health is a clinical approach that relies on systematically tracking and analyzing patient-reported outcomes and objective data to guide treatment decisions.

In measurement-based care, symptoms, such as mood, sleep, and other physical health indicators, are monitored over time. This continuous feedback allows clinicians to personalize care, adjust treatments as needed, and make data-driven decisions to improve outcomes. However, streamlining this process has been a challenge. 

Osmind sees to make this process easier for the field of psychiatry as they adopt innovative treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Spravato, ketamine and other emerging tools.

In our conversation, we explore:

  • The founding story of Osmind and the inspiration drawn from Lucia’s own life and career in healthcare

  • How interventional psychiatry is poised to change the landscape of mental health treatment

  • The promise and challenges of incorporating biomarkers and real-world evidence into psychiatric care

  • And her vision for a future where psychiatry embraces precision medicine and autonomy for clinicians

And now, I bring you my conversation with Lucia Huang.

Share The Trip Report by Beckley Waves

Interested in working with The Trip Report or Beckley Waves? Get in touch!

We’re always looking for passionate individuals and organizations to collaborate.

If you're interested in joining us on this journey, please contact us to explore potential partnerships, investment, and consulting opportunities or to learn more about our work.

Listen to the episode on Substack, Spotify, Google or Apple.

Credits:

Theme music by MANCHO Sounds, Mixed and Mastered by Rollin Weary

Discussion about this podcast

The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
The Trip Report
The Trip Report is a podcast and newsletter about the business, science, and policy developments of the evolving psychedelic field. While the main organizing theme is psychedelics, it is really about the many different domains that are converging to bring about this field and the assembly of what many believe to be a “New Paradigm” in science, medicine, and our understanding of the human experience. Our goal is to foster an educated and informed psychedelic ecosystem, and to do that, we will feature in-depth conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Zach Haigney
Recent Episodes
#34 Shamil Chandaria: Computational Neuroscience and Human Flourishing
  Zach Haigney
#33 Rock Feilding-Mellen: Building the Future of the Psychedelic Field
  Zach Haigney
#32 Rachelle Sampson & Bennet Zelner: The Connected Leadership Study
  Zach Haigney
Ep #31 Rebecca Kronman: Psychedelics & Parenting
  Zach Haigney
Ep #30 Nick Gillespie: Reflection on the FDA’s Rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy
  Zach Haigney and Nick Gillespie
Special Dispatch: FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA Assisted Therapy Application
  Zach Haigney and Carlene MacMillan, MD
#29 Dr. Selma Holden MD: All Eyes on the FDA
  Zach Haigney