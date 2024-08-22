The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
Ep #30 Nick Gillespie: Reflection on the FDA’s Rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy
Ep #30 Nick Gillespie: Reflection on the FDA’s Rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy

Zach Haigney
and
Nick Gillespie
Aug 22, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio.

Last week on the podcast, I spoke with Dr. Carlene MacMillan, psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer of Osmind, about the FDA’s rejection of MDMA Assisted Therapy. 

That conversation focused on some of the problems with the application, including potentially missing data, inaccurate or unreported adverse events, and the general uncertainty that both the Advisory Committee and FDA itself had with the work Lykos submitted.

Today’s conversation addresses the matter from another perspective, namely the inadequacy of the current regulatory regime for evaluating treatments that challenge the current epistemological paradigm and come from “outsider” organizations.

To make sense of this, I asked Nick Gillespie, Editor at Large of Reason Magazine, to come on the podcast to discuss the matter. 

To say that Nick is critical of the FDA would be an understatement.

His position is that the latent mission of the FDA and other regulatory agencies is to maintain the existing power structures and commercial interests of the organizations they regulate rather than to protect public health, ensure public trust, or facilitate the availability of new treatments.

His views challenge mainstream narratives of both the right and the left, which makes him the perfect guest as we delve into the complexities of drug regulation, the FDA's role in approving psychedelic therapies, and the broader implications for personal autonomy in today’s world.

In this episode, we explore:

  • The challenges of navigating the FDA's regulatory process for novel therapies like MDMA-assisted psychotherapy.

  • The increasingly confusing political and ideological landscape

  • Outdated and ossified regulatory institutions

  • The prospect of individual states taking over regulatory responsibilities from the federal government

  • The cultural and political dynamics that shape public opinion on psychedelics and other controlled substances.

  • The evolving landscape of personal freedom in the context of healthcare and drug use.

  • And much more.

And now, I bring you my conversation with Nick Gillespie.

Credits:

Theme music by MANCHO Sounds, Mixed and Mastered by Rollin Weary

The Trip Report is a podcast and newsletter about the business, science, and policy developments of the evolving psychedelic field. While the main organizing theme is psychedelics, it is really about the many different domains that are converging to bring about this field and the assembly of what many believe to be a “New Paradigm” in science, medicine, and our understanding of the human experience. Our goal is to foster an educated and informed psychedelic ecosystem, and to do that, we will feature in-depth conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance.
