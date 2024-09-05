Ep #31 Rebecca Kronman: Psychedelics & Parenting

Welcome back to The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves, a Psychedelic Venture Studio.

Today’s conversation is a unique one as I am speaking with Rebecca Kronman, a licensed therapist and the founder of Plant Parenthood, a digital community exploring the intersection of psychedelics and family life.

Rebecca and Plant Parenthood have been at the forefront of conversations about plant medicines and psychedelics in a family context—something that might seem controversial at first glance. However, the work is rooted in providing a safe, non-stigmatized space for parents to explore these topics as they look for alternative solutions to complex family dynamics, mental health struggles, and personal healing.

During our conversation, we explore:

The rise of psychedelics in parenting, including how Rebecca has seen these tools impact family systems.

The potential therapeutic use of psychedelics with children, and how this reflects global cultural practices.

The importance of set and setting, especially for adolescents, and how Rebecca’s work is helping to build education and support systems for families engaging with these substances.

If you’re a parent or simply curious about how psychedelics are reshaping conversations about family, mental health, and community, this episode is for you.

And now, here’s my conversation with Rebecca Kronman.

