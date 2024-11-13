The Trip Report by Beckley Waves
Special Dispatch: An Election Retrospective with Nick Gillespie
Zach Haigney
and
Nick Gillespie
Nov 13, 2024
Welcome to a Special Dispatch of The Trip Report Podcast, a production of Beckley Waves.

Today, I’m joined by Nick Gillespie, Editor-at-Large of Reason magazine, to discuss the results of the US election and specifically what it might mean for psychedelic policy, research, and drug development.  

As a veteran observer of the intersection between politics, regulation, and civil liberties, Nick offers a unique lens through which to examine the evolving dynamics of psychedelics, the regulatory state, and how the incoming Trump administration might approach the matter.

Our conversation focuses on the curious coalition between former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President-Elect Donald Trump, who has said he will let Kennedy “go wild on health” through a yet-to-be-announced position in his administration. 

This partnership raises critical questions about the potential for sweeping changes to policy in the United States—particularly as it relates to psychedelics, alternative therapies, and broader health reforms.

We explore the paradoxical nature of this political moment, in which historical stigmas are shifting, and new coalitions are forming. 

With drug policy historically defined by prohibition, could we now be on the verge of a psychedelic renaissance fueled by executive power and bipartisan pragmatism? 

We unpack the complexities of de-scheduling psychedelics, the implications of potential federal support for therapeutic use, and how the cultural, medical, and regulatory terrain could evolve.

In typical fashion, Nick brings clarity and insight to a conversation that touches on the FDA's recent rejection of MDMA-assisted therapy, the mixed outcomes of state-level psychedelic ballot initiatives, and the broader cultural shifts that frame America's approach to mental health, addiction, and drug legalization.

This is a moment where history, politics, and the psychedelic renaissance converge—an era brimming with opportunity and risk, with the potential for substantive change at hand.

Without further ado, I bring you my conversation with Nick Gillespie.

Credits:

Theme music by MANCHO Sounds, Mixed and Mastered by Rollin Weary

The Trip Report is a podcast and newsletter about the business, science, and policy developments of the evolving psychedelic field. While the main organizing theme is psychedelics, it is really about the many different domains that are converging to bring about this field and the assembly of what many believe to be a “New Paradigm” in science, medicine, and our understanding of the human experience. Our goal is to foster an educated and informed psychedelic ecosystem, and to do that, we will feature in-depth conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance.
Zach Haigney
Nick Gillespie
